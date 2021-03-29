Picture this...a digital passport much like what you use to board a plane...printed or stored on your smartphone... as your key to entry to places like Madison Square Gardens?!

This kind of testing is going on right now. It's all in efforts to open up venues to larger crowds.

The hope is that these types of passes could see New York's Broadway theaters, concert venues and sports arenas fill seats again after closures that started in March of 2020.

The digital vaccine passports, as they're dubbed, would show your vaccine status and COVID-19 test results.

IBM, one of the companies developing the tool, calling it flexible and accessible. They claim the tech could play a key role in helping us get back to normal. But they may have to do some convincing first when it comes to privacy risks.

Many people have been scarred from years of headlines about data scandals. Chief among their privacy fears is the question of whether location or medical data will be collected and stored, and who would have access to that information.

IBM has said it will not store data, but the perception could nonetheless dissuade some Americans from embracing the apps.

Another concern is fraud. Some worry that the passes might encourage fraud and increase the spread of the virus by people who claim to be vaccinated or COVID-19 negative but aren't.

Madison Square Garden in New York City has been part of the program's pilot phase. Both it and the Times Union Center in Albany, N.Y, will begin using the passes by early April. Other businesses and venues will follow soon, according to the state.