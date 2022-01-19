Mardi Gras will soon be kicking off in the city where it all began. Mobile.

A lot of people have said they plan to make up for past two carnival seasons lost to Covid cancellations.

2022 has almost 60 parades scheduled to roll between Mobile and Baldwin counties.

The Fox10 Float Tracker app is just what you need to keep your good times rolling. It’s a free download in the Apple app and Android Play stores.

Once downloaded — the Float Tracker app will let you see a schedule of the parades we're tracking, plus maps of the routes. While the parades are rolling, you can see the exact location of the front of the parade, updated in real-time thanks to our GPS trackers.

See Mardi Gras related news for Baldwin and Mobile County, view live cameras of the celebrations as they're happening, or if your there, upload your pictures enjoying the fun.

It’s even got your parade time forecast! That way you’ll know before you go, whether you'll need a poncho, heavier coat, or just a festive outfit.

Mardi Gras parades start on February 11 and run through March 1, which is Fat Tuesday.

And with that...let the good times roll!