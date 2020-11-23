Snap on Monday announced the launch of Spotlight, a Snapchat feature that functions like TikTok and Instagram Reels. It's called "Spotlight."
The company describes it as quote "a new entertainment platform for user-generated content within SnapChat." Spotlight presents an opportunity for Snap to exponentially expand the amount of entertaining content available to users.
Snapchat says spotlight will feature the most entertaining snaps from users that will be personalized to people's individual interests over time. Spotlight snaps will play in a continuous loop until users swipe the next one.
The hub is an apparent twist on Tik-Kok's "for you page." That's the main place on Tik-Tok where people look for content.
Snap will motivate users to submit clips for Spotlight consideration...offering a daily pool of more than $1 million to its more than 249 million users who create entertaining snaps.
The company will use a proprietary equation to determine a payout based on how many views a snap gets.
This is similar to TikTok and Facebook’s Instagram Reels, both of which have started programs that pay creators to post photos and video clips on their products. One caveat, users must be 16 years old to earn a payout.
You can see the official announcement from Snapchat, on its blog page by clicking here.
