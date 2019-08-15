Taking a break from technology might sound relaxing but it may come with some negative side effects.
This according to new research published Wednesday in the Journal of Travel Research.
The study reveals people who go off the grid when they travel can experience withdrawal symptoms similar to quitting smoking or drinking.
Researchers from New Zealand asked tourists to restrict their access to technology for at least 24 hours.
Participants say they felt anxious and frustrated at first, but eventually enjoyed the digital detox and even felt liberated at times.
The study’s authors recommend stepping away from screens while on vacation to feel more present and connected with others.
