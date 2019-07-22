Equifax Agrees to Pay

Credit reporting agency Equifax is paying a massive fine for the largest data breach in United States history.
The 2017 Equifax hack exposed the personal information of nearly 150 million people.
Equifax is expected to pay as much as $700 million for the breach. If you think you were affected cyber security experts say you can file a claim.
As part of the deal, the credit reporting agency is also required to change how it handles private user data.
But consumers are encouraged to take additional measures to keep their data safe. Some options include a credit freeze, which keeps potential creditors from accessing your credit report.
It's also a good idea to sign up for fraud alerts and credit monitoring. That way you will get notified any time someone applies for credit in your name.
Lastly, get identity theft protection. This monitors your credit at one or all of the three reporting agencies and detects suspicious activity.
Once the Equifax settlement is approved, you can file a claim at this link.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.