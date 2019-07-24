Facebook has agreed to a $5 billion fine and various restrictions to settle a case with the Federal Trade Commission.
The two Democratic commissioners and some privacy advocates complain that the settlement does not go far enough.
The head of the FTC says it's as far as the agency can go with its limited powers on privacy matters.
Wednesday's government complaint against Facebook describes numerous cases of sneaky behavior, including disclaimers that disappeared.
Facebook is doing just fine on Wall Street, despite being slapped with a record $5 billion fine for its mishandling of personal information.
The company's stock had slipped by less than 1% to $201.51 in Wednesday's midday trading, a few hours after the Federal Trade Commission announced the settlement. The FTC investigation was triggered by revelations that the data mining firm Cambridge Analytica had harvested information on as many as 87 million Facebook users.
Investors are taking the news in stride because the settlement won't change Facebook's lucrative ad system, which is expected to bring in most of the company's projected $69 billion in revenue this year. Facebook is due to release quarterly results later Wednesday.
Facebook's market value is now hovering around $575 billion. That's roughly $40 billion higher than when news of the Cambridge scandal broke 16 months ago, making the FTC fine much easier to swallow.
