Several tech-related stories making headlines on Monday including, in app-background checks on Tinder, COVID vaccine finder on Facebook, and the new title for Tesla's CEO.

First up, Facebook. Facebook introduced a new tool to help its users get vaccinated. In a partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, the social media site launched the COVID-19 vaccine info center to help people find vaccination centers.

The tool shows hours of operation for locations where people can get vaccinated, as well as contact information and links to book an appointment.

Although only currently available in the us, the feature is designed to work in 71 different languages.

Facebook plans to make their info center more widely accessible as COVID vaccines become more internationally widespread. Utilizing VaccineFinder.org's information, Facebook hopes to speed along the vaccination process for its 50 million members, working to bring everyone a little closer to herd immunity.

Next, Elon Musk, now Technoking?

Elon Musk isn't your typical CEO and now he's got the title to prove it.

According to a filing with the Security Exchange Commission, Elon Musk has been crowned "Techno-king."

Tesla's chief financial officer Zach Kirkhorn has also been given the title "master of coin." The news follows the company's $1.5 billion dollar bitcoin purchase. Kirkhorn and Musk have not yet elaborated on the significance or meaning of the new titles.

Lastly, Tinder introducing in-app background checks.

One of the world's most popular dating apps is adding a background check to its platform. Tinder later this year will allow users to review public records of perspective dates using their name or phone number. The move comes as user safety for digital dating has come under scrutiny

Match Group, Tinder's parent company, plans to include the feature across all its platforms including, PlentyOfFish, okCupid and Hinge.