Helping local governments and first responders keep people safe and in-the-know. That's how Facebook's Local Alerts is described.
The company started testing the tool in 2018 and more than 350 governments have tried it out. Now the feature will be available across the U.S., giving governments another way to deliver urgent information.
As before, emergency teams can mark a post as a local alert and ensure that you'll see it if you're in an affected area. If there's dangerous weather or a bomb threat, you'll hear about it on Facebook right away in a new section called "Today In."
Not many details as to how the expansion will unfold, but agencies who want access can fill out this form. Facebook will notify you when the feature is available in your region. In the meantime, check out this blog post for more tips for local governments on emergency response and preparedness.
To test that the tool is providing value to people on Facebook, the company surveyed about 2,000 people who had seen posts marked as local alerts, and found that 73% reported the posts provided new information they hadn't yet seen elsewhere. 43% reported that they took an action as a result of the information they saw. And 80% reported that posts were at least somewhat valuable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.