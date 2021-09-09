Facebook is expanding its vision with new smart glasses called, Ray Ban Stories.

The social media giant teamed up with the luxury eyewear brand for its fully fledged augmented reality spectacles.

These new smart glasses can answer phone calls, listen to music, take photos, and record up to 30 seconds of video. They come equipped with built-in open-ear speakers.

The smart glasses pair with the new Facebook view app so you can directly share photos and videos on sites like Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok, and Snapchat.

To use them you press the button to take a video, press and hold to take a picture and you can also use voice commands. So you can say, "hey Facebook, take a video." There's an LED light that comes on when you're recording.

They cost $299 dollars and come in 20 different styles.

The idea is that you have your phone in your bag but you still want to be able to capture moments hands free when they arise. Nothing is automatically posted to Facebook or live streamed, rather the company says you download your clips at the end of the day.

Facebook trying to succeed where Google failed. Google Glass first setting the stage for smart glasses. However the tech eventually flopped as a consumer product, with some users dubbing them "Glassholes" for the perceived creepiness of the device and its prism-shaped display.

The Ray Ban Stories look like regular sunglasses. While you might need sunglasses or eyeglasses, and a smartphone — it might be tough for Facebook to convince people they need a gadget that replicates some of their phone's features while sitting on their face.