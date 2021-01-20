You've heard of Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and even other sites like Parler or Gab. These days, another site is emerging: MeWe. It's been around for a while; four years, to be exact. And it positions itself as an anti-Facebook -- in that it doesn't collect data on its users. The site features a Privacy Bill of Rights, spelling out its intentions toward those who use the service. So far, all of that has paid off in a rising membership rolls. In the past year, MeWe more than doubled its membership to nearly 15 million.
Netflix to Roll Out Shuffle Play
Speaking of increased users -- Netflix, crossing the 200-million subscriber milestone. Perhaps, as a thank you for coughing up nearly nine-bucks a month (that is if you don't have the premium subscription) the company has plans to unveil a new feature. Shuffle Play expected to roll out this year that lets you turn over the decision of what to watch next to the streamer's algorithms.
Netflix has been testing the feature for some and decided to make it permanent -- adding that some people come to the service and they're not really sure what to watch.
No word on what it will officially be called but users will have the option to launch Shuffle Play and play something else if the title suggested isn't something they're interest in.
New POTUS Twitter Account
It wasn't just a change in administration when Joe Biden was sworn-in as president on Wednesday. It also meant a change in Twitter handles.
With the inauguration, Biden takes the reins of the U.S. government -- and the presidential Twitter site. However, he's not inheriting his predecessor's online following, though Trump inherited Barack Obama's following when Obama's presidency ended.
Twitter says resetting the followers' count for the new administration gives users the chance to decide for themselves whether to follow or not.
