Facebook has finally taken the wraps off its secretive project. It's a cryptocurrency with big ambitions, called Libra.
The virtual money is scheduled to launch sometime in the next six to 12 months. Facebook says it plans to partner with Paypal, Uber, Spotify, Visa and Mastercard, for the new venture.
But the effort to make e-commerce more convenient for Facebook users is facing some road-blocks. The company is under federal investigation over its privacy practices and faces a new antitrust probe along other big tech companies.
But if all goes to plan for Facebook, the company hopes it will redefine money - leading to a new generation of financial services and reaching more than a billion people who don't currently have access to banks.
The idea is that people across the globe will use it on everyday transactions like buying something online or taking out bank loans. Users will also be able to send money across the world instantly and more cheaply than traditional wire transfers have allowed...and all through Facebook's digital wallet app.
