Fairhope police app now available for download. It's actually an update to the city's app that connects users to FPD.

According to the department tweet, the program allows users to submit a crime tip, and register your security system.

Download the app from either the Apple or Android app stores. Then from the home screen, you'll see sections to access the mayor and city council members, civic center, or animal control. There's also information about upcoming events in the city, specific department information, a section for FAQs, and way to Pay Utility bills.

Google TV adding Profiles

Google giving users what they've been asking for. Parents will soon be able to make profiles for their kids on Google TV.

Google announced it was planning to update its software. Parents will be able to pick which apps to add to the child's profile along with recommendations from kid-friendly apps.

They can also limit screen time and choose different themes for their children.

Kids can also request access to apps they want. They'll, of course, all need approving by the designated parent.

The background on kid profiles can be customized with various themes. Google also says it will be adding profile avatars “in the coming weeks.”

Keep in mind that while google tv is adding kids profiles, it still doesn’t offer the ability to create more than one adult profile — hopefully that's not far behind.

Child profiles will roll out on Google TV in the U.S. this month.