Forget iPhones and self-driving cars. This might be the moment we officially started living in the future.

Say hello to "Deep Nostalgia!" It's a new tool from genealogy service MyHeritage that lets you bring the past to life.

It's all thanks to the magic of deepfakes. The results are startlingly lifelike, people moving their heads around, blinking, and even slightly changing expressions.

How? reenactment technology.

It animates faces in still pictures, producing a realistic depiction of how the person could have moved and looked if they were captured on video!

The AI-powered results can be cool or creepy, depending on your perspective. Seeing a loved one's face speaking and looking at you once more, or perhaps seeing a long-lost ancestor you didn't even know you were related to.

Users can upload a picture. The number of faces in it doesn’t matter. Depending on the image, the feature will select the best driver to apply.

“You’ll have a ‘wow moment’ when you see a treasured family photo come to life with Deep Nostalgia,” said Gilad Japhet, Founder and CEO of MyHeritage.

“Seeing our beloved ancestors’ faces come to life in a video simulation lets us imagine how they might have been in reality, and provides a profound new way of connecting to our family history.”

Users can animate five photos for free before requiring a subscription to upload more.

Read more about Deep Nostalgia in this blog post.