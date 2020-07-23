Want to clap or cheer for your favorite team...even if you're not at the ballpark. Now you can.
MLB is launching a new feature called cheer at the ballpark that allows fans to participate virtually from the comfort of their own homes. All fans need is a computer or smartphone where they can access the MLB's website or game day app.
After selecting their team, fans will see three reaction icons: one for cheering, booing or clapping. Crowd noise operators will have access to a dashboard during the games. They will use that to determine "fan sentiment and engagement" throughout games, and decide what artificial sound to employ.
Along with stadium announcers, walk-up music and in-stadium video, baseball is hoping the crowd noises will replicate the in-game experience as closely as possible without real fans in the stadium.
Fans in the stands too?
Depending on the game, there might be fans in the seats -- just not real ones. Virtual.
Developed by silver spoon animation, they will look and move like real people, and can be customized for each game. Some ballparks are also offering fans the chance to buy photo cutouts that will be placed in the stands.
Soccer leagues have been adding recorded crowd sounds to their broadcasts for months and now, baseball is following their lead.
