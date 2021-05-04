Kroger is announcing a new program to make deliveries with drones.

The grocer has teamed up with Drone Express for a pilot program starting this spring in the mid-west.

Kroger said it's designing bundled product offerings that are the most ideal for shoppers, and within the current weight limits for drone delivery (usually around five pounds). The company plans to initially offer a baby care bundle with wipes and formula, a child wellness bundle with over-the-counter medications and fluids, and a s'mores bundle that has graham crackers, marshmallows and chocolate.

Drone orders will be placed online and could be delivered to customers within 15 minutes by tracking smart phone locations.

Kroger says that means you can have sunscreen delivered to the beach or picnic supplies to a park.

Kroger will initially launch this pilot from a store in its Cincinnati/Dayton Division in Spring of 2021.

PlayStation’s new partnership with Discord

Sony and Discord are teaming up! The electronics giant investing in the app...that allows gamers to chat over audio calls, video, or text messages.

More than 140 million gamers use the free service every month; mostly on PC and mobile devices. In a statement, PlayStation President and CEO Jim Ryan said the hope is the move will make it easier for gamers to connect using different consoles or devices.

"At PlayStation, we’re constantly looking for new ways to enable players around the world to connect with one another, form new friendships and communities, and share fun experiences and lasting memories. It’s in this spirit that we’re excited to announce a new partnership with Discord, the communication service popularized by gamers and used by more than 140 million people every month around the world."

The Discord app rose in popularity with Fortnite and Minecraft. It is already available on Xbox One, Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X.

The new partnership suggests Sony is being more supportive of cross-play - where people using different devices, such as a console or computer, can play the same game.