Smartphones are getting another swiss army knife feature, now that the FDA has cleared the first app to deliver insulin doses for diabetics.

The t:connect mobile app is available for Android and Apple phones. It displays pump alerts and glucose trends from the last 24-hours.

It's the first EVER FDA cleared smartphone app capable of initiating insulin delivery for customers using an t:slim X2 insulin pump.

Imagine that...a person suffering from diabetes having the ability of administering a dose of insulin directly through their smartphone!

The feature is to be used for bolus insulin dosing, a type of insulin taken to prevent glucose spikes after meals.

The company behind the device tweeting, "This FDA clearance further validates our commitment to innovation and the diabetes community by providing one of the most requested feature enhancements."

34 million Americans have diabetes that's just over one in 10.

Advancements in tech has helped in the fight towards improving care by creating medication pens, fitness trackers and better glucose monitors.

For more information log onto: https://www.tandemdiabetes.com/landing-pages/remote-bolus