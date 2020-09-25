The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning that taking higher than recommended doses of the common over-the-counter allergy medicine Benadryl (diphenhydramine) can lead to serious heart problems, seizures, coma, or even death.
The so-called "Benadryl Challenge" was posted on Tik-Tok in August. It calls on participants to take several doses of the over-the-counter drug, to the point that the person trips out or hallucinates.
The FDA says there are reports of severe illness and deaths tied to the prank...prompting the agency to contact the social media site urging them to remove it.
The "Tik tok" fad recently led to the death of an Oklahoma teen and the hospitalization of others.
Health experts say an active ingredient in Benadryl can be toxic if taken in high doses.
Consumers, parents, and caregivers should store diphenhydramine and all other OTC and prescription medicines up and away and out of children’s reach and sight. FDA recommends you lock up medicines to prevent accidental poisonings by children and misuse by teens, especially when they are home more often due to the COVID-19 pandemic and may be more likely to experiment.
Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine used to temporarily relieve symptoms due to hay fever, upper respiratory allergies, or the common cold, such as runny nose and sneezing. It works by blocking histamine in the body, which is a substance that causes allergic symptoms. When used as recommended, it is a safe and effective medicine.
A TikTok spokesperson responding to the claims, adding that the challenge hasn't “gone viral” on its platform, and that it is not something that “many” users are doing.
Still the incident leading to Johnson and Johnson, the maker of Benadryl to issue a warning of its own.
"We are aware of news reports of teenagers ending up in emergency rooms or dying after participating in the “Benadryl Challenge” encouraged in videos posted on the social media application TikTok."
The FDA says an investigation is underway, once completed an update will be provided to the public.
In the meantime, if someone takes too much diphenhydramine and is hallucinating, can’t be awakened, has a seizure, has trouble breathing, or has collapsed, immediately get medical attention or contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222
