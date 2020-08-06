The best things in life are free...but let's face it...we all want some money.
Perhaps, with the extra time on your hands during the COVID pandemic, you have time to search a few websites.
You're looking for any unclaimed property, forgotten retirement funds, or stocks and bonds.
Start first with where you live. Each state has an independent treasury website. Log onto National Association of Unclaimed Property, select your state and follow the step-by-step instructions. The database will do the rest from there.
If you’ve lived in several states, MissingMoney.com will let you search nationally.
It's also a good idea to check for any forgotten retirement funds. As you move from company to company in your career, it’s up to you to keep track of whether past benefits or retirement savings can be transferred or cashed out.
Who knows, you could have money sitting in a past 401(k) account that you forgot all about. The National Registry of Unclaimed Retirement Benefits can help you find out.
Be sure to check for old bank accounts too. The FDIC offers a specialized search to see if there is money in your name left in any failed financial institutions. It's worth a check.
And what about those savings bonds you got? TreasuryHunt.gov has a feature where you can look for any matured savings bonds that have stopped paying interest.
Now, if you get a call claiming you’re owed something, don’t fall for it; you have to do the work yourself. The Better Business Bureau says spammers will use the lure of money to trick you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.