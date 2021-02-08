Got a Fitbit? Pretty soon, you can keep track of more than just your steps.

Recently launched in the Fitbit app Blood Glucose tracking helps users manage their blood glucose levels by logging or importing their levels and seeing the trends all in one place.

Set personalized ranges so you can see when you are outside your target range to better identify important changes and get friendly reminders to log so you can look at trends over time.

The idea, is that with all your details in one place, you can see how your blood glucose levels change throughout the day and are impacted by physical activity, food, sleep, and other lifestyle choices.

What is blood glucose? it's what you end up with after body breaks down carbohydrates. Glucose, a simple sugar, is then absorbed into the bloodstream to fuel the body.

Doctors frequently task Type 2 diabetics with monitoring their blood sugar levels...keeping blood sugar in control is critical to reducing the risk of high blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks and other problems.

You can also enable your Fitbit device to receive app notifications from Fitbit to see these reminders right on your wrist.

Ready to get started? Add this feature to your Today screen by going to the Fitbit app under Discover > Health & Fitness Stats today and adding Blood Glucose to today.