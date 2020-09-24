Your home security system could be going airborne next year. Amazon's smart home security division Ring has unveiled a flying camera that launches if sensors detect a potential home break-in.
Amazon unveiling the hardware during an event Thursday, where it showcased all sorts of new things.
The "Ring Always Home Cam" has a high definition camera and can fly inside your house while streaming video to your smartphone.
It is designed to activate only when motion is detected or if your ring alarm system is triggered. When that happens, owners will get a smartphone alert to let them see live footage.
Privacy advocates say this is a recipe for disaster. Amazon firing back that privacy was actually "top of mind" when the machine was designed. According to the company, the camera only reports when it's in motion, and when it's not in motion it actually sits in a dock where it's physically blocked from even being able to report. On top of that...they say it's noisy...so everyone knows when it's transmitting video.
The drone will cost $250-dollars when it goes on sale next year.
The Ring division also unveiled a new security camera designed for use in a car, which monitors for nearby activity when the vehicle is parked.
Flying internet cameras...once upon a time that kind of tech was only seen in the movies.
