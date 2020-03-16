The coronavirus pandemic changing daily life for millions and millions of people. We're finding the silver lining; discounts or free services from big tech.
Cable giant Comcast offering free access to its Xfinity WiFi hot spots!
That's right free and non-subscribers can get in on the deal too. It's also providing unlimited data to its customers at no extra charge. Comcast says existing customers, negatively impacted by the global crisis, don't have to worry about having their internet disconnected. Read more about the company's response to help keep Americans connected on its website.
Like Comcast, AT&T is also providing free access to its public WiFi hot
spots. The media provider is also suspending termination of wireless, home phones or broadband service for customers having trouble paying their bills because of coronavirus disruptions. At&T making the announcement March, 14 on its Keep Americans Connected Pledge -- adding if customers find themselves in financial trouble and unable to pay your bill, to contact AT&T at 800-288-2020 for AT&T broadband, residential wireless or small business services and 611 from your AT&T device for wireless.
You know, we are just taking things day by day in the midst of the Novel Coronavirus pandemic. There's a lot of uncertainly. Growing anxiety. One outlet that can help is exercising, shown to produce endorphins — chemicals in the brain that act as natural painkillers — and also improve the ability to sleep, which in turn reduces stress.
Planet Fitness is offering online classes. The at-home workouts will be streamed on the company's Facebook page. These classes are open to anyone, including non-members. No equipment is needed, and the classes last 20 minutes or less. The workouts will be available on-demand in Planet Fitness' YouTube channel, if you're not on Facebook.
