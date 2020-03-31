AT&T announcing a range of free services in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company is now offering free devices for first responders, free Telehealth solutions for business clients, and providing reports on mobile traffic patterns during this viral pandemic.
Here’s a breakdown of the services accounted on Monday:
Public Safety Agencies Now Get Free Smartphones for Life
AT&T is offering free phones and new Push-to-Talk capabilities for first responders in recognition of the two-year anniversary of the FirstNet platform. More here.
Free Telehealth Services
To help healthcare providers get their Telehealth efforts off the ground quickly during the COVID-19 health crisis, AT&T is teaming up with VitalTech to offer business customers like hospitals free Telehealth services for 60 days on a HIPPA-complaint platform called VitalCare.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) spreads rapidly, Telehealth can be used to virtually diagnose medical conditions. It can also help keep senior and high-risk populations safer, by allowing providers to virtually perform their medical visits. More here.
New network patterns are emerging over the past three weeks, with additional details here:
· Voice calls: +33%
· Instant messaging: +63%
· Text messaging: +41%
· Emailing: -18%
· Web browsing: -5%
· Video: +4% (also accounts for over half of all mobility traffic)
· AT&T’s core network traffic -- which includes business, home broadband and wireless usage -- was up 24% yesterday compared to the same day last month.
· Wireless voice minutes of use were up 40% compared to an average Monday.
· Consumer home voice calling minutes of use were up 45% from an average Monday.
· Wi-Fi calling minutes of use were up 97% from an average Monday.
For more information on AT&T’s COVID-19 response click here: https://about.att.com/pages/COVID-19.html
