Years after starting as a mail-order movie rental service, Netflix changed its whole business model and became the world's most dominant streaming service.

Now it's changing things again up; adding video games to the menu. Netflix has hired veteran video game executive Mike Verdu, signaling the video streaming service is poised to expand into another fertile field of entertainment.

Verdu's addition as Netflix's vice president of game development comes as the company tries to sustain the momentum it gathered last year when people turned to the video streaming service to get through lockdowns imposed during the pandemic. After adding a record number of subscribers last year, Netflix has gotten off to a slow start this year. Adding video games would give Netflix another way to keep subscribers hooked on its service.

According to Bloomberg, Netflix will offer video games on its service within the next year. Games will appear as a new genre on the platform like documentaries and stand-up specials.

Peloton Launching Lanebreak

Peloton plans to launch a new fitness video game called Lanebreak. Instead of tapping a screen you're incentivized to pedal at a certain cadence.

The resistance knob lets you pick which lane: the easiest on the left and the hardest on the right. Each lane also has it's own challenges all synced to the beat.

Like with the Peloton workouts users can choose from a number of different levels based on specific playlists, workout types and lengths, with each level having difficulties ranging from beginner to expert.

While the game isn't available yet a members only beta will open later this year, with full launch in early 2022. That said, you’ll need to own a Bike or Bike+ to take part.