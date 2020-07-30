Should you volunteer for a COVID-19 vaccine trial? Researchers are looking for volunteers. You can sign up online.
COVID-19 Prevention Network is one of the websites where researchers are recruiting people for Phase 3 of clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine. There's also COVID Studies.
As cases of the novel coronavirus continue to grow in the United States, researchers are hustling to design, test, and mass produce a vaccine that could bring some immunity.
Companies including Astra Zeneca, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna are in different stages of vaccine testing and recruiting.
Researchers are looking for a variety of people -- all genders, ages, ethnicities and even people with pre-existing health conditions.
Interested? The easiest way to check for clinical trails in your area and see the side-effects is online.
You have to be at least 18 and you can't be pregnant or breast-feeding.
Incidentally, most trials pay volunteers about $50, which can add up to about $500 to $1200 for the full trial.
Searching for clinical trials can be easy with apps too. In Mobile, USA Health has an app where you can search for information about its available cancer and clinical trials.
The FDA has its COVID My-Studies app where you can find feedback on COVID-19 trials.
