With the school bell ringing, marking the start of a new year for students, teachers have a new tool at their disposal thanks to Google.
Google is introducing originality reports. This new feature—with several reports included free in every course—will be part of Classroom and Assignments, which was also announced on Tuesday. The originality reports feature works by scanning student work for matched phrases across hundreds of billions of web pages and tens of millions of books. To make sure students' work is properly cited and not stolen from another source.
When assigning work in Classroom and Assignments, instructors will have the option to enable originality reports. Students will then be able to run up to three originality reports on documents they attach to the assignment before submitting their work. This heads-up gives students an opportunity to proactively improve their work, and also saves time for instructors.
After submission, a fresh originality report will automatically be available to instructors when grading the assignment. These reports will flag text that has missed citations and has high similarity with text on the web or in books.
To use originality reports with Classroom, sign up to apply to be part of the testing program by filling out the form. To try Assignments, which includes originality reports automatically, sign up through Google's website.
