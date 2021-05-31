Can't say we weren't warned.

Google giving notice in November, 2020 that its popular photo storage app would be getting an update for high-quality photos and video. Translation; it's time to say good-bye to unlimited storage for photos and videos.

The popular perk was launched in 2015, offering free unlimited storage for photos and videos, but effective June 1, 2021, users will will now get a 15GB limit. Storage available across google accounts...Shared between Photos, Gmail and Google Drive.

So you don't have to keep track, Google says it'll give users personalized estimates of how much storage they have left--with an added tool in the photos app to help manage your backed up photos and videos.

Once you go beyond that 15GB limit, you'll have to pay for more storage.

You can expand your storage with the tech giant's Google One plans that start at $1.99 a month for 100GB, or pay $2.99 a month for 200GB.

There's also a 2TB plan for $9.99 monthly.

You can read more about the Google Photo storage policy change in a blog post posted earlier this month.

There are other cloud services for picture storage, including Amazon, Apple, Dropbox, and Microsoft. Each carry individual prices.

Offline, SanDisk offers a flash-drive with a lightning connector to move pictures between your smartphone and computer.