Google's new game-streaming service Stadia demonstrates the possibilities of gaming from the cloud, but experts say it's hindered by a lack of compelling games and a somewhat convoluted pricing scheme.
One analyst calls Tuesday's launch more of a public beta test than an actual debut. The real test will come next year, when Stadia begins to compete with new video game consoles due out from Sony and Microsoft.
Much like movies and music, the traditional video-game industry has been shifting from physical hardware and games to digital downloads and streaming.
Tech companies such as Google are trying to establish a foothold early -- even with some kinks -- before streaming becomes as established in gaming as Netflix is in video and Spotify in music.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.