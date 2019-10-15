Just ahead of the holiday shopping rush, Google unveils its latest Pixel 4 smartphone.
The device now features face unlock technology, which Google claims is the fastest available. Using a new radar chip, Google says the device is able to start the unlock when you reach for the phone and then fully unlock when it sees your face.
The Pixel 4 also trades in its one rear camera for two. The cameras are tucked into a square-like fixture on the top left of the device, closely resembling Apple's new camera structure.
It also features a new auto-transcribing app that uses artificial intelligence to translate audio text in real-time.
The phone starts at $799 or $100 dollars more than the baseline iPhone model 11. It ships October 24th.
Goggle also unveiled a new smart speaker and wireless earbuds, both invoking the AI-powered Google Assistant.
