Google Maps "eco-friendly" Routes

Google maps won't necessarily default to get you to your destination the fastest way possible anymore.

The company says instead, the navigation algorithm will soon automatically select the most fuel-efficient route.

It will consider things like inclines and congestion to help you reduce your environmental impact. But don't worry about things taking too long -- Google says it will only steer drivers to the greenest option when the estimated time of arrival is similar to other routes.

In situations where that would bring you to your destination much later, the app will show you other choices and let you select which one you want to follow. Expect the change later this year.

New Smartwatch from Peloton?

Peloton could be gearing up for a smartwatch launch. The connected fitness company has acquired atlas wearables.

Atlas wearables creates products for athletes to track their performance using motion sensors. The company released its last watch, the Atlas Multi-trainer 3 back in 2019.

The watch uses machine learning to track thousands of different types of workout...including free weights, HIIT sessions, stretching and cardio.

Chipotle Giving Away Bitcoin

Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day by jumping on the cryptocurrency craze.

The restaurant chain says it is giving away $100,000 dollars worth of Bitcoin Thursday as well as $1000,000 worth of food.

You just have to visit the website BurritosorBitcoin, then try to guess the valid six-digit code.

Each player gets 10 tries from noon to 8p.m. central time. Correct guesses could win up to $25,000 in bitcoin, or a free burrito.