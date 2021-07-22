The 2020 Olympic Summer Games are set to kick off this week on July 23, 2021.

Some of the world's best athletes will be performing in a battle for gold. Think you got what it takes to compete, well you can.

Google is rolling out a new interactive game available through its search engine. The new Doodle called, Doodle Champion Island games, will have players competing on all levels including, Skateboarding, Rugby, Climbing, and other sports.

Users will be playing as Lucky, the calico ninja cat and can join either the blue, red, yellow, or green teams.

Gamers can navigate lucky through a festival over-world populated with the games and champions, and complete side quests.

The games are being made with Studio 4 Degrees C, and will feature a 16-bit visual style to resemble classic video game consoles titles. It's not the first time Google has done something like this. The company has rolled out several games over the years, including "Pac-Man," and the classic cell phone game "Snake" to name a few.

Google is also rolling out updates to search, adding details on Olympics searches including medal counts and daily video recaps.