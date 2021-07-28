Is your cat feeling a bit grumpy? Cats aren’t the best of letting their owners know when something is wrong.

Now there's an app, called Tably that claims to be the solution. It uses what's known as the feline grimace scale, a 2019 pain assessment, to decipher how you pet is feeling. All you have to do is take a picture with your cell phone.

Using artificial intelligence the app measures the cats’ ear and head position, eye-narrowing, muzzle tension, and how whiskers change, to detect distress.

The tech is the brain child of sylvester.Ai; an animal health technology company in Calgary, Alberta.

The tool isn't perfect. Reportedly, there were some snags with the beta version. At least one user complained the app had a harder time when trying to decode the mood of his darker-colored cat.

Developers say, if given a high-quality front-on image of a cat’s full face, the app has a 97% accuracy rate.