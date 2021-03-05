A massive “Hamilton” fan has created an entire animated video recreating the musical using the popular video game, “Animal Crossing.”

Act one of “Hamilton: An Animal Crossing Musical” is now streaming on YouTube. The video took six months to create.

The animation is mirrored after Nintendo’s hit video game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.” It's synced to the original “Hamilton” audio, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda as the title character.

The video is an example of a technique called machinima – creating animated entertainment from video game engines.

The creator, known online as Guitar_Knight 14, is an engineer by trade who has a deep love for “Hamilton,” “Animal Crossing,” and being creative.

“Interesting, I don’t study anything about filmmaking, or animation, or anything,” Guitar_Knight14 told CNN. “I like editing videos because when I saw the incredible things that you can do, you put a little bit of imagination and you can do incredible things.”

Guitar_Knight14 completed act one in December, and he hopes to have act two completed in a few months.