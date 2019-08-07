There's a new trend that has picked up steam on Twitter. People are texting complete strangers or in internet talk, their "textdoor neighbor."
People are messaging the person who has the same phone number but with the last digit changed...either by going up or down a number.
For example, if your phone number ends in 1234, your textdoor neighbors numbers would end in 1233 and 1235...same area code and first three numbers.
Some say they've heard of the new texting trend and gave it a try, while others aren't so sure they'd participate or initiate contact with a stranger.
To fully participate, one should screenshot whatever conversation ensues and post it to social media with the #TextdoorNeighbor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.