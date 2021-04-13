Watch your step with Heads Up! A new app feature reportedly being tested in an update to the Digital Wellbeing application to notify users to stop looking at their smartphones while walking.

Monday, version 1.0.342229637.beta of the Digital Wellbeing app rolled out on the Google Play Store.

Screenshots of the app show notifications with messages like, "be careful", "look ahead" and "watch your step", accompanied by a playfully related emoji.

Users can switch them on and off in your phone's settings. The idea is to help manage how much you're using your phones.

For example, you can set a limit on certain app use, or silence notifications at set times.

According to XDA Developers, the Heads Up doesn’t replace actually paying attention.

It seems to be the latest in a string of digital wellbeing tools baked into the devices we use all the time to help us stop using them all the time.

Lots of reports of distracted walkers falling into sidewalks, even pools of water that show why a tool like this might be needed.

It's not just outside of the home either, in fact more than half of distracted walking injuries occur in the home, according to the National Safety Council. Perhaps further proving the importance of being aware of our surroundings at all times.

The Heads Up feature is still a work in progress, and it hasn’t rolled out to users. However, the feature appears to be nearly fully functional, so it could roll out soon.