Walking. We've heard it before. It can make a world of difference. Research shows a walk a day improves your sleep, lightens your mood, and can help with weight loss. It also wards off heart disease, by bringing up your heart rate while bringing down blood pressure.

To help you move more, there's a new app. It's through the "Move More Challenge" in conjunction with the Heart Walk.

The app has the ability to track your minutes of activity right from your phone. The tracker icon logs your activity leading up to the Heart Walk.

and any activity counts. Top movers and fundraisers will be recognized on Heart Walk day.

More than 600,000 Americans die each year from heart disease, and the risks have been compacted by the COVID pandemic. Among COVID-19 hospitalizations, 40% are heart or stroke patients. Donations from the Heart Walk this year will help fast-track COVID-19 research and train front-line workers.

The AHA recommends 150 minutes of activity per week. Teams can use the app and the Move More Challenge to stay connected and encourage each other to be healthy and active. The app lets you pull data from your Garmin, Apple Health, Strava, FitBit or GoogleFit.

The goal is to just get you moving. Now all that's left...is for you to download the app and register for the walk.

2021 Mobile Heart Walk

Saturday, November 6th at the USA Mitchell Center – Moulton Bell Tower

Activities 8:00 am Walk 9:00am

Register by clicking here.

2021 Baldwin Heart Walk *Save the date

Saturday, November 20th at OWA

Activities 8:00 am Walk 9:00am

Let me know if you need help…