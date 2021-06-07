It appears the pandemic is having an impact on some of the biggest features coming soon to your iPhone. Apple kicking off its annual developers conference today with a host of new changes.

Here's the breakdown...

Apple's maps are getting fancier! The tech giant showing off its new map software on Monday, with new 3D data as part of the latest version of iOS. There are updates to software that runs on apple iPhones, iPads and other devices too. iOS 15 maps will include new details for commercial districts, marinas, buildings, and more.

Apple has also added features like elevation, new road colors and labels, as well as custom-designed landmarks. The tech giant is also expanding the types of cards and documents that can be added to wallet...including IDs and driver's licenses in certain states. Then get this...Apple is also working with the Transportation Security Administration to support using your digital state ID to get through checkpoints at airports! That plus, Apple Wallet will soon support more keys, like digital keys to start your car thanks to a partnership with BMW.

Facetime is getting a facelift; introducing several upgrades to help mirror that Zoom experience, including an option for users on Android and Windows smartphones to participate in calls through FaceTime links for sharing scheduled calls. The app will also include a new feature called Shareplay which allows people to listen to Music or watch movies and TV shows with others simultaneously.

You can read more about the changes announced at the WWDC21 on Apple's website.

The iOS 15 update is expected to launch in the fall which coincides with the arrival of a new phone, typically released in September.