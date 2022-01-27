No more taking off your mask or having to use a passcode to unlock your iPhone.

The release of the new iOS 15.4 has a fix for that. It includes a major addition of support for Face ID recognition, while wearing a face mask.

Apple explains it's scanning the “unique features around the eye area” to authenticate you with Face ID while wearing a mask. Many people are wearing face masks to protect from getting sick with COVID.

The use face ID with a mask feature, as it's called, is only available though for newer model iPhone and iPads.

To set this new feature, just head to your iPhone settings, “Face ID & Passcode,” and choose “Use Face ID with a mask.”

Play Wordle More Than Once a Day

You now have an archive to solve Worlde's past. Wordle is the free game that gives players six tries to figure out the five letter word of the day.

The word game went viral around the new year. The only problem some fans might say is that Worlde only offers one puzzle a day. Well, a doctoral student at Duke University has come up with a solution it semms. "Remembrance of Wordles Past, " is an archive that lets you solve all the previous puzzles.

The archive looks exactly like regular Wordle, with the addition of five buttons at the top: “First,” “Previous,” “Choose,” “Next,” and “Last.” Once you select where you’d like to start, you can spend hours solving Wordles to your heart’s content.

Tesla's Optimist Bot

A robot named Optimist is trying Tesla's most important product ever. It would use the same artificial intelligence systems that helped power Tesla vehicles. No prototype has been made. The bot-yet-to-be-built would stand 5'8" tall, with a screen on its face and the ability to lift 150lbs.

The first application, according to Elon Musk, could help solve labor shortages. News of the Tesla Bot comes as the company announces a delay on its Cybertruck by another year. Tesla citing battery production and pricing as the blame for the now 2023 rollout date.