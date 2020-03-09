Exciting news for those of you who like your entertainment on demand.
FOX10 News is streaming on multiple platforms like Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku and most smart TV's.
In this Daily Dot Com, Lenise Ligon walks you through set up.
Here are just some of the features:
- Watch Live Newscast
- Watch Replay of the most recent newscast if not live
- Watch News Now Livestream
- Breaking local and National news
- Weather updates on demand
- Watch News stories on demand
- Watch feature stories
- News Now Update
- Newscast Livestream
- Weather Outlook
- News Now Livestream/Breaking News
- News Categories
- Caught in the Act
- Investigations
- Studio10
- Outdoors
- Perspectives
- News Vault
- Daily Dot Com
- Fugitive Files
- Sound Off
- Surprise Squad
- Meredith Video Magazines
- Personalization (registration required)
- Recommended stories just for you
- Continue watching; watch on the app and continue watching on your TV
- Favorite videos to save and watch latter
- Download info available at https://www.fox10tv.com/apps/
