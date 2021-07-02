Despite reports of national shortages, plenty of fireworks displays are set for this weekend across the Gulf Coast for Independence Day celebrations.

Whether you’re packing up your family and heading to the grandstands to watch a show put on by professionals or lighting your own fireworks, pictures never seem to look as good on screen as they did in the sky.

So what’s the best way to capture those Instagram worthy images?

Phantom Fireworks compiling a list of the dos and don’ts when it comes to taking quality pictures that capture the beautiful and amazing fireworks.

Here are some of the tricks and tips from the pros that are sure to help you get the best pictures for your photo albums and Instagram feed.

Use a tripod

First, use a tripod. Fireworks.com says a tripod is essential for taking pictures. Using a tripod eliminates shaky hands, which leads to blurry pictures. But if you don’t own a tripod or don’t want to invest in one, you can make yourself into a “human tripod.”

The first step to becoming a human tripod is to stabilize yourself against something. For example, rest your elbows on something that’s at a comfortable level.

Flash off

Whether you’re using a phone or a DSLR camera, make sure the flash is turned off. Flashes are typically used to light up objects a few feet in from of you, Fireworks.com says. If your phone is equipped with it, use HDR mode. This mode allows you to take pictures with different exposure levels and combines pictures to create a more vivid image.

Landscape mode

Holding your phone horizontally in landscape mode gives you a wider image.

Don’t use digital zoom

Fireworks.com says using the digital zoom on your phone’s camera can sometimes diminish the quality of your photos. They note that you can always go back and crop the image to cut out hands, trees or other objects in the way.

Less exposure the better

Exposure is the brightness of the photo. If you decrease the exposure, you’ll be able to take a picture of fireworks without it looking too bright or overexposed. If you’re using your phone, tap the screen and it will automatically adjust the exposure. With most phones, if you tap the screen, a sun will appear and you can drag up or down to change the exposure. You’ll want to drag down.

Take the picture

Experiment, experiment. Fireworks.com suggests experimenting with the live picture and burst modes. To take a burst photo, hold down on your shutter--it’ll take multiple images. Most photographers will take hundreds of pictures just to get a few good ones.

If all else fails, start a video of the fireworks display. You can take screenshots during the video to find the best, show-stopping explosions.