A report last month found several dating apps are sharing details about your sexuality, religion and location.
Advocacy group Norwegian Consumer Council looked at 10 apps and found that OKCupid, Tinder and others collectively shared consumer's data with at least 135 companies.
Cathy Roberson, founder, Logistics Trends & Insights warns, "data is the new oil. Ok? That’s where everybody’s making their money and we’re giving up so much."
In a statement to media outlets The Match Group, which owns OKCupid and Tinder, said it complies with privacy laws and shares only specific user data deemed necessary.
Cyber experts say it's impossible to determine where all that data really ends up and recommends consumers look very closely at any app's privacy consent before you agree to the terms.
"Try to read the agreement as much as possible but don’t just jump and go you know it’s okay, i’m safe. No you're not," Roberson explains.
Experts also say until federal regulators take action...protecting your privacy is in your own hands.
"We need to start asking more questions. You know, what is being used? You know, how is our data being used? Why? How are you profiting from my data?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.