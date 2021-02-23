Grocery delivery service, Instacart, is exploring new options...moving into delivering office supplies, sporting goods, televisions, makeup and now drug store essentials.

In its latest move Instacart is teaming up with Walgreens for same-day delivery on over-the-counter medications, beauty items and other supplies you might pick up at the pharmacy.

The partnership is happening as online shopping has accelerated during the pandemic.

Instacart and Walgreens looking for ways to reach new customers.

Instacart has competition from Amazon and other delivery platforms like Postmates, DoorDash and Shipt--adding another big retail name to its roster will help given Walgreens' store footprint.

The benefit for consumers comes with expanded choices for shopping.

Instacart mainly uses independent contract workers to deliver orders. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, Instacart has added hundreds of thousands of new contract workers. It also has since striked deals with Best Buy, Dick's Sporting Goods, Sephora and Staples.

Instacart offers an Instacart Express membership that includes reduced service fees and unlimited free delivery on orders over $35.