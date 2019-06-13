#InstagramDown...the hashtag seen across the world, just not on Instagram.
On Thursday at 5:41 p.m. (Central Standard Time), Instagram posted a message on Twitter to let its users know, "We're aware that some people are having trouble accessing their Instagram accounts. We're working quickly to fix the issue."
Instagram is an online picture sharing and social media networking service that lets users take pictures, apply filters, and share with the masses.
But for roughly two hours that wasn't happening for many users. Instead of scrolling through their feeds and seeing updates of pictures, they got an error message reading something went wrong -- the feed couldn't refresh.
During the outage, Instagram users flooded Twitter with memes, as hundreds used the #InstagramDown hashtag. Others complained they didn't know what to do with their time.
Down Detector recorded tens of thousands of reports. Its live outage map showing the issue was reported globally, across North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.
Instagram didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on what caused the problem, only tweeting a dancing Pinkachu when it was back online, "We are now fully recovered and apologize for the disruption!"
