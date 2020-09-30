Your Instagram messages are getting a refresh, if you opt-in.
Facebook announcing plans to update Instagram DMs with experiences with What’s-app, and Messenger.
Some users will now be able to direct-message their friends on Messenger without needing a Facebook account.
Facebook owns IG and Messenger. It owns What's App too.
The social media giant saying in a blog post that more than a billion people use Messenger to "share, hang out and express themselves. Some tech experts suggest that linking all three platforms could protect Facebook from being broken up...as it faces anti-trust scrutiny from government regulators.
Google's New products
Google introduced new products at a virtual press event with highlights including new phones that connect to the faster 5G wireless networks, an updated Chromecast streaming device and a new higher fidelity smart speaker.
The flagship product, the new phones, beg consumers to take a good look at the entry level Pixel 4A at $499, as opposed to the more expensive $699 Pixel 5.
Both have virtually the same specs, except the 4A has a larger screen, while the 5 touts a slightly more powerful battery. Both come with 128 GBs of storage.
The new Chromecast no longer requires a phone to play content. At $50 the new model supports 4K and includes a dedicated remote with its own assistant button, with YouTube and Netflix quick launch buttons.
Speaking of content, say goodbye to the Google play movies and TV app...and hello to Google TV. Like the app that’s being phased out, you’ll be able to rent or purchase movies with Google TV. More details on the Chromecast and Google TV can be found in a blog post recently posted.
