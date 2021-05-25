Instagram has launched new Insights for Reels and Live Videos on its Professional Dashboard, giving businesses and creators data about the reach of their content.

"Insights" provide users with more detailed analytics as to how many people watched certain reels, and who tuned in to live streams.

Previously, Instagram creators could only view publicly available metrics, like the views, likes or comments on a Reel. Now, they will be able to access data like Accounts Reached, Saves and Shares for their Reels. With more detailed data, users are able to see what best engages with the public.

Over the coming months, the social media giant will also begin rolling out new preset time frame options in Insights, expanding beyond the last 7 and 30 days. It’ll also begin supporting Insights on desktop.

In a statement the company saying, "We understand that Insights are a critical resource for creators and businesses looking to grow their audience and engage their followers...we will be continually updating the Insights experience throughout 2021 and beyond to better meet the needs of creators and businesses."