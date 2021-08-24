Instagram is killing its swipe up links on stories, and replacing it with stickers, for users to direct their audience to external websites instead. The swipe up feature is only available to those with verified accounts or for those who meet the follower count threshold. So why the change? Instagram says it will offer businesses and content creators greater control because the stickers allow for different styles. Plus they say stickers are just better for engagement.

TikTok in Deal with Shopify

Shop 'til you drop; On TikTok! The video-sharing app is teaming up with e-commerce giant Shopify, to figure out a way for TikTok users to shop directly in the app. Right now they can only buy items through ads on the app. A group of Shopify merchants will take part in a pilot program. They'll be able to add links to products within TikTok posts. Shopify expects the feature to roll out to all of its merchants this fall.

Voice & Video Calling to Facebook Main App

Alright, whether you want to video call or audio call...you may soon be able to do it all on the Facebook app. According to reports, the social media giant is testing voice and audio call features on its main app. Facebook users have been using the features on the company's "messenger" application for quite some time. Now people would be able to call straight from the Facebook app.

The company's other products like, the Portal and Oculus, also have the features. Reports suggest there will be more overlap in the two apps in the coming months. No word if that means Facebook is ditching messenger with the change.