Instagram has created a way that more people can go live at once.
The social media platform has launched a new feature called Live Rooms that allows four people to video chat in a live broadcast instead of two.
According to an Instagram blog post, Live Rooms will let people start their own podcast or talk show, or just collaborate with other creators.
To start a Live Room— swipe left and pick the Live camera option. Then, add a title and tap the Rooms icon to add your guests. You’ll see people who have requested to go live with you, and you can also search for a guest to add. When you start a Live Room, you’ll remain at the top of the screen when you add guests.
Features that are currently available to Live hosts, such as the ability to report and block comments, and apply comment filters will also be available to hosts of Live Rooms.
Instagram says the new option will soon be available around the world.
