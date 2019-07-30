Here we go again.
Yet another phishing scam to be on the lookout for. Like always, scammers are looking to get their hands on your personal information.
And if you're not careful, this one could come close to tricking you.
You get a direct message from someone you know that reads: "Oh my gosh your actually ranked on the Instagram Most Annoying User Wall. Someone put all your pictures on it. You are currently ranked 19! This is horrible. You can even see who put you there!”
Despite some of the grammatical errors, you might be tempted to click on the link.
DON’T.
It's just a spam link that asks you to sign into your Instagram account. Once you do, scammers can get your information and then sell it or even login into other accounts in which you have the same password.
This isn't the only Instagram scam that seems to be making the rounds this July.
The other one is the Instagram Worst Wall list. Tens of thousands of users are reporting their friends are sending them a message that says they're on the Worst People of Instagram or the Instagram Worst Wall.
The first step is to find out if you have truly been hacked. If you see a screenshot of your account in the DM, the next step is to change your password and make certain it is something completely unique.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.