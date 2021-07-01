Instagram says it's no longer a photo-sharing app.

Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri recently took to Twitter to talk about the company's plans for the second half of 2021. In the video, Mosseri outlined some of the changes coming to Instagram over the next few months and what the company will be focusing on going forward.

“We’re no longer a photo-sharing app or a square photo-sharing app,” Head of Instagram Adam Mosseri said.

Instead, the company will be focusing on four things: creators, video, shopping, and messaging. Mosseri specifically highlighted TikTok as well as YouTube, which is owned by Google, as serious competitors and reasons for these changes.

“Let’s be honest, there’s some really serious competition right now,” he said. “TikTok is huge, YouTube is even bigger, and there’s lots of other upstarts as well.”

Already, Instagram has made competing with TikTok a priority by launching Reels in August 2020.

Reels is a short-form video feature that allows Instagram users to create content with overlaid audio and augmented reality effects, much as they already can on TikTok.

Instagram will be bringing in video focused changes, such as full-screen, mobile-first videos and featured video content on the timeline that you may not follow.