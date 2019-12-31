Instagram Top Nine

As 2019 comes to a close, your data has a lot to say about what the best moments were — at least according to your social media.
Just search the hashtag top nine and you'll see thousands of posts. People all over posting their most-liked pictures on Instragam. The collection displayed in tic-ta-toe- style is supposed to be what your 2019 highlights were, based on the posts that got the highest engagement.
Instagram itself does not generate this “best of” feature. Most people use third party sites including Top Nine to generate the grid. It's a pretty simple process.
Insta users with private accounts must download the TopNine.co app. Those with public accounts need only enter their Insta username and email to promptly receive their Top Nine grid.
The company also offers a Top Nine video feature, which is free as well but, again, requires downloading the app.
For years Top Nine has been a popular pastime to show off your best work, hopefully attracting more followers.
I just made my top nine tonight. It only took a few minutes, but with the end of year traffic the site might be backlogged.
