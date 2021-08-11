Animals, behind the scenes, faces...Instagram is the place a lot of people go to when they are looking to share. While it can be fun, not every comment or DM slide is friendly.

To address that Instagram announced on Wednesday new safety features.

The photo sharing site introducing Limits, a filter feature that automatically hides comments and messages from people who don't follow, or just started following. This means users can keep lines of communication open to their usual audience, but still protect themselves from temporary influxes of attackers.

In a blog post, Instagram said its new features were designed to protect people from "a sudden rush" of negative attention.

"Creators and public figures sometimes experience sudden spikes of comments and DM [direct-message] requests from people they don't know."

You don't have to be a celeb or have a certain amount of followers to use the feature. Just head to your profile page, go to your privacy settings, then tap "Limits" and turn it on. Non-followers and new followers can be limited separately.

The Limits remain in place until you turn them off, with Instagram setting you a reminder to do so.

That's not the only change. Instagram is also issuing stronger warnings to discourage harassment. If someone tries to a post potentially offensive comments multiple times. Instagram will show a warning - reminding them of its Community Guidelines and warning the user that it may remove or hide their comment if they proceed.

You can read more on the announcement by clicking here.